Packers open playoff game to season ticket holders

Frontline workers were invited to Saturday's Packers game at Lambeau Field.
Frontline workers were invited to Saturday's Packers game at Lambeau Field.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are making about 6,000 tickets available to season-ticket holders for their divisional playoff game, which will mark the first time they will have paying spectators at home this season.

Packers officials say seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field. They’ll be available to season-ticker holders who didn’t opt out of the opportunity to purchase tickets this season.

The Packers hadn’t allowed any spectators for their first four regular-season home games. In late November, they made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members to test out Lambeau Field safety protocols in case paying spectators were allowed later in the season. The last two home games also featured hundreds of frontline workers who were invited to attend.

Fans will have to stay in their pods unless they’re using the rest room or purchasing food or drinks. Tailgating in the parking lot is prohibited. Spectators must wear face coverings at all times.

As the top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Packers have a first-round bye. Their first home playoff game will be Jan. 16 or Jan. 17.

