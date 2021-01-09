Local law experts weigh in on legal repercussions following siege of U.S. Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Riots, mobs, treason, sedition and impeachment. All words flying around social media following Wednesday’s storming of Capitol Hill, which left death and destruction on the steps of our government.

“Rhetoric matters. The words of political leaders matter,” said Rockford University Associate Professor of Political Science, Dr. Ron Lee.

Chris DeRango, a Senior Partner at DeRango and Cain law firm in Rockford said accusations of “treason” are significant but the attack on January 6 were not that. Instead, rioters could face charges of conspiracy to commit sedition.

“Which means two or more people working in concert, attempt to, in this particular instance, by use of force, prevent the execution of any law of the United States,” DeRango said.

DeRango said charges of sedition are rare, but storming the Capitol with the intent to sabotage tallying of electoral votes is big.

“That’s a very serious offense,” said DeRango. “It carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”

Rioters could face a number of other charges, DeRango said, including trespassing, damage to federal property and even murder. But rioters aren’t the only group who could face legal repercussions.

“You are the ones who built this country, you’re not the people who tore down this country,” said President Donald Trump.

Before the Capitol Hill events, President Trump held a rally. Many lawmakers and legal experts said he urged the crowd to “fight like hell.” And his Attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called for a “trial by combat.”

“He clearly was saying things to egg these people on to go to the capitol and do what needed to be done to intimidate legislatures who weren’t otherwise inclined to challenge the electoral college tally,” said DeRango. “That’s sedition.”

Constitutional scholars said President Trump could face charges, and according to many inside sources, has spoke about pardoning himself. But the scholars said the constitution isn’t clear on whether a pardon of himself would stick.

“If we’ve learned anything from the conduct of this administration over the last four years, is that they’re willing to push the boundaries of undefined questions,” DeRango said. “I don’t doubt for a minute he intends to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.