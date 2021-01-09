Advertisement

James Robinson named as a finalist for Rookie of the Year award

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive end...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - No one knew what to expect from undrafted running back James Robinson at the start of the season. The Jaguars named Robinson the starting tailback in Week One after releasing Leonard Fournette. 18 weeks later, Robinson is in the running for Rookie of the Year.

On Friday, the NFL announced Robinson as one of the five finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award.

The Rockford native started the first 14 games of the season. He finished with 1,414 scrimmage yards (1,070 rushing, 344 receiving), which is the most by an undrafted rookie in the common-draft era. He was the only rookie in the league to average more than 100 yards from scrimmage per game this season. He is the third undrafted rookie with 10 TDs in the common-draft era. His seven games with at least 100 scrimmage yards are tied for the most such games by an undrafted rookie since 1967.

Despite missing the final two games, Robinson’s 1,070 rushing yards ranked second among rookies and fifth overall. Before the league announced the finalists, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeramiah ranked his top 25 rookies, slating Robinson 15th best. He was ranked fifth by Jeramiah at the mid-season mark. In September, the Lutheran grad was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.

Robinson would be the first undrafted player in NFL history to win the award.

You can vote for Robinson online here or directly on Twitter starting today through January 25. To cast a vote on Twitter, tweet “James Robinson” or his Twitter handle @Robinson_jamess with the hashtag #PepsiROY.

The winner will be recognized in Tampa Bay and presented a trophy virtually at the Super Bowl. You can watch Super Bowl LV on WIFR on Sunday, February 7.

