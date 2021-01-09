Illinois issues nearly 9K BIG grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois is pushing for more small business support during the pandemic.

The Pritzker administration says the prairie state had the largest grant recovery program in the country.

More than $275 million in federal funding went out in the form of more than 4,200 business interruption grants. The program, which uses money from the CARES ACT, targets businesses and communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

