Advertisement

Apple, Google remove Parler from app stores

The social media app Parler, used by many conservatives and supporters of President Donald...
The social media app Parler, used by many conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump, has been removed from the Apple and Google app stores.(Source: Parler.com via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from Apple’s ioS app store and the Google Play store.

Apple says it warned Parler prior to its removal but didn’t see an adequate response. The company says the app is home to violent threats and calls for illegal activity.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues. The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

Amazon is also removing the app from its cloud hosting service.

The decisions come as blows to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
J. Hanley, Ill. State’s Attorney Assoc. issue statements on House Bill 163
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
The family of a missing Byron man is asking the Stateline for help in locating Brandon Cuddy.
Search for missing Byron man continues after police investigation halts
Former Lena resident Angie Bauer attended Wednesdays rally at the U.S. Capitol with her three...
Former Lena resident shares her experience at the U.S. Capitol
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Latest News

With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Blunt urges Trump to be ‘careful’ in final days
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he believed President Donald Trump had committed “impeachable...
2nd GOP senator urges Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain
Authorities said a man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings in...
Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks