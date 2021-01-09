Gigi’s Playhouse 10th Anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local nonprofit that supports people with Down Syndrome and their families turned double digits on Friday.

The nonprofit celebrated the milestone with a video. Gigi’s Playhouse in Rockford serves about 375 individuals in the surrounding five counties. All services and programs are free for the lifetime of the participants. Community support is an essential component to the organization’s success.

Founding Board Member Penny Wirtjes says Gigi’s provides peace of mind.

“There were very few services and programs for people with down syndrome,” Wirtjes said. “We were very worried about a grandson, we were very worried about our son and daughter-in-law and the family. We wanted to make a difference and give Landon the best possible life that he could have.”

