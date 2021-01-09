Advertisement

Dixon PD arrest man on predatory criminal sexual assault charge

Altherr was taken into custody without incident, according to the Dixon Police Department.
Official Twitter account of the Dixon Police Department.
By WIFR Newsrooom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Dixon man was arrested on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Friday.

The Dixon Police Department began the criminal investigation in Dec. of 2020. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified Justin A. Altherr as the suspect. Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Altherr with a bond amount of $500,000.

He was arrested in the 200 block of S. Hennerpin Avenue. Altherr was taken into custody without incident, according to the Dixon Police Department. He was processed and taken to the Lee County jail after not being able to post the required bond.

Chief Howell reminded citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-88-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leacve their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.

