Boil order in place for parts of Freeport due to water main break

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A large water break occurred at 2545 Route 26 in Freeport Friday afternoon and has caused a boil order for parts of Freeport.

Homes and businesses in the area are under a boil order until the water quality is able to drink. Freeport city officials say that could be as early as Sunday night, but more information will be given once that happens.

The affected area includes homes and businesses south of West Meadows Drive, which includes South Walnut Road, Woodside Drive, Woodside Lane, and Woodside Terrace. Plus, businesses on Fairgrounds Road, Skyline Drive, Marvin Lane, Barberry Court and Krape Park are also affected.

Sampling of the water will be done until the water is safe to drink, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.