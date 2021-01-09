Advertisement

Boil order in place for parts of Freeport due to water main break

boil order
boil order(wagm)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A large water break occurred at 2545 Route 26 in Freeport Friday afternoon and has caused a boil order for parts of Freeport.

Homes and businesses in the area are under a boil order until the water quality is able to drink. Freeport city officials say that could be as early as Sunday night, but more information will be given once that happens.

The affected area includes homes and businesses south of West Meadows Drive, which includes South Walnut Road, Woodside Drive, Woodside Lane, and Woodside Terrace. Plus, businesses on Fairgrounds Road, Skyline Drive, Marvin Lane, Barberry Court and Krape Park are also affected.

Sampling of the water will be done until the water is safe to drink, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
J. Hanley, Ill. State’s Attorney Assoc. issue statements on House Bill 163
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
The family of a missing Byron man is asking the Stateline for help in locating Brandon Cuddy.
Search for missing Byron man continues after police investigation halts
Former Lena resident Angie Bauer attended Wednesdays rally at the U.S. Capitol with her three...
Former Lena resident shares her experience at the U.S. Capitol
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Latest News

Some Healthcare workers refuse vaccine
Stroll on State decorations return to storage
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Sheriff Caruana reacts to police reform bill.
Sheriff Caruana reacts to police reform bill
PERRYVILLE PATH CLEARING
Rockford organization clears snow and ice from area bike paths