Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday, Alaska’s News Source received a statement from the office of U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski stating, the President has caused enough damage to our nation and should resign. The statement goes on to say, the President has failed to uphold his oath of office.

“I believe the President has failed to uphold his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution to the best of his ability. For months, the President has cast doubt and suspicion and fueled conspiracies regarding the 2020 election, and in the weeks leading up to the ceremonial count of Electoral College votes, he perpetrated false rhetoric that the election was stolen and rigged despite multiple court rulings to the contrary, and that the results could somehow be overturned by Congress or his own Vice President. (On) the day of the riot, at his “Stop the Steal” rally, President Trump urged his supporters to continue to fight. Those words incited a mob, some of whom were violent and angry, to lay unprecedented siege to the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five fatalities, injuries to law enforcement personnel, and desecration to a hallowed institution of American democracy. President Trump has caused enough damage to our nation and should resign,” stated U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Original story:

In an interview with the Anchorage Daily News, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she wanted President Donald Trump to resign after the U.S. Capitol was swarmed by a violent mob of Trump supporters.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told ADN.

A spokesperson for Murkowski confirmed the statement with Alaska’s News Source Friday, though requests for an interview have been unanswered since Thursday.

In a Thursday video statement less than 24 hours after the U.S. Capitol was invaded, Murkowski said she was pausing to “reflect after a violation we could not have simply imagined.”

“To see yesterday that literally insurrection was incited and it was incited from the highest levels, it tore at the hearts of Americans. It tore at the heart of our very democracy,” Murkowski said in the video.

ADN also reports Murkowski is questioning if the Republican party is right for her, though Alaska’s News Source has yet to confirm that through a spokesperson.

Glenn Clary, the chair of the Alaska Republican Party, commented to Alaska’s News Source about Murkowski’s quote, saying he would like to discuss the issue with her.

“Sen. Murkowski needs to make the decision she thinks is best for her, and the voters of Alaska will make the decisions they think are best for them,” he said.

In an interview with Alaska Public Media, Murkowski said she will not join the Democratic majority in the Senate, though Alaska’s News Source has yet to have that statement confirmed through a spokesperson.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Alaska Democratic Party who declined to comment.

In an interview Thursday, Sen. Dan Sullivan told Alaska’s News Source that he is against invoking the 25th Amendment to impeach Trump.

