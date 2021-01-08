Search for missing Bryon man continues after police investigation halts

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of a missing Byron man is asking the Stateline for help in locating Brandon Cuddy. Who hasn’t been seen since December 26th, according to his family.

A search team was on the Rock River today in Byron, where they reportedly found Brandon’s car on the banks of the river. He was last seen leaving Fozzy*s Bar and Grill in Loves Park almost two weeks ago. Police have not released any information regarding the investigation. The Cuddy’s family says now they’re ready to take matters into their own hands.

“Our next step is to search the river ourselves we are planning on possibly hiring a dive team or if we have to jump in the river ourselves we will,” said Brandon’s brother Billy Cuddy. “We haven’t found his cell phone nothing so for us the search continues whether its snowing Winter or Spring it doesn’t matter until we find them,” said Kat Manthei who is also participating in the search.

The Cuddy family is asking if anyone has any information or has seen Brandon... You can reach out on www.brandoncuddy.com or through Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.