Rockford man charged after fleeing police

During the investigation, officers were able to locate and recover a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – A 25-year-old Rockford man was charged with multiple offenses after fleeing from police on Thursday night.

Rockford officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Mulford Road and Garrett Lane at 9:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The vehicle fled, but was unable to gain traction due to icy conditions and was disabled. The driver, later identified as suspect Marcus Williams, attempted to again flee from officers, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

During the investigation, officers were able to locate and recover a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, two additional extended loaded magazines and multiple baggies of cocaine.

The case was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest and aggravated battery to police were authorized. Williams also had a current Department of Corrections Parole Violation warrant.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

