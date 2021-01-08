Accidental fire causes $80K in damages in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A residence was damaged by a fire in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

LIVE: Crews are on scene of a residential structure fire at the intersection of Candleford Lane and Northpoint Road in Rockford. Posted by WIFR TV on Friday, January 8, 2021

Crews were at the scene of 6600 North Point Road before 4 p.m. As of 4:15 p.m., crews had the fire under control and remained on scene conducting overhaul, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The fire department was alerted to a garage fire, where an ambulance was first on scene to report heavy fire showing from the garage of a duplex. The ambulance deployed a specialized fire extinguishing device, called a Stat-X, into the garage to slow the growing fire, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

One half of the duplex had to be cleared of occupants by fire crews as they were unaware the building was on fire. The occupants on the affected half of the structure escaped before the fire department arrived.

No injuries were reported, the fire was determined to be accidental in nature related to unsafe disposal of smoking materials, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

#UPDATE. 6600 North Point fire is under control at this time. Crews will remain on scene conducting overhaul. pic.twitter.com/U5LTZOczcx — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) January 8, 2021

