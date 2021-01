ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to lower 30′s. Clouds hang tough tonight with lows in the lower 20′s. Hoping for limited sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with highs right around 30 degrees. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal through next week with NO storm systems approaching anytime soon.

