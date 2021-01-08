Quiet, stationary and cloudy pattern continues through the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The persistent clouds continued for another day Thursday. Luckily the fog hasn’t been much of an issue, a nice break for sure. A light breeze will return and dew points will be lower, which will limit another night of dense fog for the most part. However the clouds aren’t going anywhere through the weekend.

We’ve been stuck in this rut since just after Christmas, as the last mostly sunny day was on December 26, 2020. The cloud cover will remain into the weekend, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies through Sunday. If you’ve been asking why we’ve been stuck in this rut, well it comes down to things mother nature is doing aloft to keep our weather pattern cloudy and quiet.

Expect mainly cloudy skies to continue through the weekend with minor improvements into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The last time we had a Mostly Sunny day, you'd have to go back to the Saturday after Christmas. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’re in a group of stationary air, thanks to dominating high pressure that won’t be moving much in the days ahead. This is keeping the cooler air to our west and south that rides along the low pressure and the jet stream. Plus we have a good amount of snow cover on our grounds. The United States, as of Thursday has 31.7 percent snow cover. This is more than double the amount of snow cover we had at this time last month. With the snow on the ground and the air not moving at all, that’s why we previously had lots of dense fog and why the clouds will stick around.

We are in a stationary pattern right now with high pressure dominating our forecast. The air won't be moving much into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

31.7 percent of the United States has snow cover, more than double at this time last month. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll start bringing back some sun to start the new week with 30s, with a few days a bit above normal by the middle of next week. However longer range we are currently watching the next weather maker for next Thursday that could bring some rain and potentially some snow.

With the continued cloud cover, temperatures will remain seasonable through the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will of course be fine tuned in the days ahead. However there are plenty of signs that once this system passes through here, colder Arctic air is looking to move in. Stay tuned!

