No charges for South Beloit officer who struck, killed man in August 2020

‘I cannot conclude that the police officer committed a criminal act,’ Hanley said.
J. Hanley
J. Hanley
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley could not conclude that a South Beloit police officer committed a criminal act when he struck and killed 36-year-old Michael Guzman on Aug. 28, 2020.

Hanley’s complete statement can be read below.

“After a thorough review of the case, I have concluded that criminal charges will not be filed against the South Beloit police officer who struck and killed thirty six year old Michael Guzman on Aug. 28, 2020. The evidence demonstrates that at approximately 2:30 a.m., Mr. Guzman, was walking alone inside the left lane of traffic in a dimly lit portion of Route 2 near Whittemore Drive in South Beloit when he was struck by a South Beloit police officer who was on routine patrol. The officer immediately stopped his vehicle and began administering CPR to Mr. Guzman. Shortly before, a witness observed a male matching the description of Mr. Guzman walking in the left lane of traffic on Route 2 near Whittemore Drive. This witness stated that the male appeared to be intoxicated and had difficulty walking. Toxicology tests revealed that Mr. Guzman’s blood alcohol concentration was .251. The officer’s squad car video captured the incident. The death of Mr. Guzman was a tragedy. However, based on the evidence in this case, I cannot conclude that the police officer committed a criminal act,” Hanley said.

Read WIFR’s initial coverage of the decision here. Read what the City of South Beloit said on the incident here.

