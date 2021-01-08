Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition postponed for snowmaking efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition scheduled for January 20-23, at Sinnissippi Park has been postponed to January 27-30.

The 1401 N. Second St. location requires more consistently cold temperatures for the competition. This free family-friendly event has been postponed several times in the past and has been canceled three times over the last 35 years, according to organizers.

Since 2016, the Rockford Park District has relied on manmade snow versus Mother Nature providing the snow, but temperatures need to consistently remain cold enough to make snow. Each state block is six feet long, six feet wide, and 10 feet high, and requires 2.5 tons of snow. Each high school block is four feet long, four feet wide, and six feet high and also requires a significant amount of snow per block.

“Even with snow currently on the ground, manmade snow is a more pristine snow with a much better consistency for our sculptors to utilize, some actually prefer it. Over the years we have also learned that manmade snow provides a better viewing experience for the community to enjoy these snow masterpieces. We are optimistic that pushing the event back will give us enough time to make our own snow, thanks to a string of colder temperatures in the forecast,” Kellie Olivencia, Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition Coordinator said.

The Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition is a free, family-friendly community winter event hosted by the Rockford Park District. This year, nine state teams eight high school teams will compete. One exhibition team — the winner of last year’s Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition — will also carve a sculpture. For more information, visit here.

