Greenville-based state trooper dies from COVID-19

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state trooper who was based in Greenville died today from COVID-19.

First Sgt. Lee Howell passed away this afternoon at the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, according to the Highway Patrol.

Howell was assigned to the Motor Carrier Enforcement Unit for Troop A in Greenville.

The Highway Patrol says Howell had a lengthy battle with the virus. The first sergeant leaves behind a mother, brother, and two daughters.

Funeral arrangements for First Sgt. Howell have yet to be finalized.

