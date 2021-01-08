Former Lena resident shares her experience at the U.S. Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Former Lena resident Angie Bauer attended Wednesdays rally at the U.S. Capitol with her three daughters, and says it should have never turned violent.

“We didn’t know what was going on inside of the Capitol,” said Bauer. “All of our social media was off.”

Bauer says she and her daughters took part in the Women for America First rally before making their way to an area near the Capitol.

“There were people at the Capitol already before our event even got out,” said Bauer.

She says she was inspired with what she saw.

“There were people pouring their hearts out and singing and praising and the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Bauer. “We saw the most amazing site.”

But, she didn’t learn of the extent of the chaos until she was on her way home.

“That part is not ok,” said Bauer. “That part is heartbreaking. That’s not okay and that’s not what we were there for.”

Bauer says she’s received backlash online since the rally.

“The words they say on social media and how they lump us together hurt,” said Bauer. “We were real people who were there for a real purpose and not to destroy and destruct.”

