FBI, D.C. metro police seek to identify Capitol rioters

A supporter of President Donald Trump chants outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol,...
A supporter of President Donald Trump chants outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest of the 2020 election results, more security is being added to the grounds and authorities are looking for the assailants. The government is now moving in 6,200 National Guard members and installing 7-foot tall fences in preparation for the inauguration.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said officers arrested 68 people Wednesday evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday. He said numerous images were collected of persons of interest acting violent and destroying property. The police department is asking for the community’s help to identify the people in the images.

The FBI is also accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and the surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Anyone who witnessed unlawful violent actions is urged to submit information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

