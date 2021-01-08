Advertisement

Family releases information about Alabama man who died at U.S. Capitol

Kevin Greeson
Kevin Greeson(Source: on behalf of the family)
By WAFF Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from North Alabama was among the 4 people who died at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

According to the Athens News Courier, 55 year old Kevin Greeson of Athens died Wednesday during the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee says Greeson died from medical issues during the protest. According to Greeson’s family, he suffered from a heart attack.

Greeson’s family released the following statement:

“On behalf of the family of Kevin Greeson:

Kevin was a wonderful father and husband who loved life. He loved to ride motorcycles, he loved his job and his coworkers, and he loved his dogs.

Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event on January 6, 2021 to show his support. He was excited to be there to experience this event- he was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.

Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack. Our family is devastated. We are thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers and appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve.”

This is a developing story, stay with WAFF for updates.

