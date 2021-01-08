Advertisement

Cloudy skies continue with slight warming trends into next week areawide

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re tired of the pesky clouds in our skies, unfortunately they won’t be going away anytime soon. This is the time of the year where overcast skies dominate the skies. It’s not all bad news, however, as temperatures will remain near and gradually warm-up by the middle of next week.

Our skies have been 98 percent covered with clouds since the new year as the last day we had mostly sunny skies was back on December 26, 2020. Skies this weekend will be mostly cloudy and it will keep our temperatures in the lower 30s. I do think it’s possible a few peeks of sunshine will come out in parts of Saturday and Sunday, which will be the most sun we’ve seen in days.

However it’s not all bad news into next week. A continued dry and somewhat mild pattern will build in the region. Temperatures getting 9 to 11 degrees above normal will occur during the middle of next week. This means temperatures in the upper 30s and flirting with 40 degrees are possible. This stretch of weather means it’ll make good times to spend outside in comfortable conditions. Take down those holiday decorations if you haven’t already, or if you find a restaurant with lots of outdoor heated seats perhaps go and support those local businesses!

Do those things now because changes look to arrive long term. We are tracking a small precipitation chance Thursday with some light rain or snow showers possible. This looks to arrive with a cold front that will drop our temperatures back to below normal territory into next weekend. This means that temperatures in the lower 20s and even highs in the teens are possible going into the latter half of January.

The longer range forecast will be monitored in the coming days, so stay tuned!

