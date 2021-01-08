Advertisement

Annual Women’s March Rockford event scheduled for Jan. 23-24

The speakers include Judge Rosemary Collins and Judge Janet Holmgren.
Women’s March Rockford
Women’s March Rockford(Women’s March Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s March Rockford is hosting their annual event, in support of women’s rights, on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Sculpture, on the riverfront of the YMCA, 200 Y Blvd.

Additionally, in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a live ZOOM panel discussion will take place on Jan.23, at 11 a.m., on the Women’s March Rockford Facebook page. The speakers include Judge Rosemary Collins and Judge Janet Holmgren.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns surrounding large, social gatherings, the traditional Women’s March is not taking place. However, Women’s March Rockford has a weekend of goal-setting planned for Rockford women, and those who support them.

“Goal-setting is defined as a process of deciding what you want to achieve or what you want someone else to achieve over a period of time, in this case, women in 2021,” organizers said.

Women’s March Rockford will host an “open house” atmosphere surrounding the Centennial Sculpture. Women, and those who support them, are welcome to visit the sculpture and participate in the goal-setting activities. Women’s March Rockford will provide paper, markers, ribbons, and the structures to host the intentions of our community’s women. You may also bring your own March signs -- favorites from years past or new, bold messages, according to organizers.

Women’s March Rockford welcomes those interested to join on Jan. 23 and/or Jan. 24, 2021. For more information contact WMR organizers at womensmarchrockford@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
J. Hanley, Ill. State’s Attorney Assoc. issue statements on House Bill 163
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
The family of a missing Byron man is asking the Stateline for help in locating Brandon Cuddy.
Search for missing Byron man continues after police investigation halts
Former Lena resident Angie Bauer attended Wednesdays rally at the U.S. Capitol with her three...
Former Lena resident shares her experience at the U.S. Capitol
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Latest News

Some Healthcare workers refuse vaccine
Stroll on State decorations return to storage
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Sheriff Caruana reacts to police reform bill.
Sheriff Caruana reacts to police reform bill
PERRYVILLE PATH CLEARING
Rockford organization clears snow and ice from area bike paths