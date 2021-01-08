Annual Women’s March Rockford event scheduled for Jan. 23-24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s March Rockford is hosting their annual event, in support of women’s rights, on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Sculpture, on the riverfront of the YMCA, 200 Y Blvd.

Additionally, in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a live ZOOM panel discussion will take place on Jan.23, at 11 a.m., on the Women’s March Rockford Facebook page. The speakers include Judge Rosemary Collins and Judge Janet Holmgren.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns surrounding large, social gatherings, the traditional Women’s March is not taking place. However, Women’s March Rockford has a weekend of goal-setting planned for Rockford women, and those who support them.

“Goal-setting is defined as a process of deciding what you want to achieve or what you want someone else to achieve over a period of time, in this case, women in 2021,” organizers said.

Women’s March Rockford will host an “open house” atmosphere surrounding the Centennial Sculpture. Women, and those who support them, are welcome to visit the sculpture and participate in the goal-setting activities. Women’s March Rockford will provide paper, markers, ribbons, and the structures to host the intentions of our community’s women. You may also bring your own March signs -- favorites from years past or new, bold messages, according to organizers.

Women’s March Rockford welcomes those interested to join on Jan. 23 and/or Jan. 24, 2021. For more information contact WMR organizers at womensmarchrockford@gmail.com.

