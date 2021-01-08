Advertisement

159 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co., health department says

This brings the total number of cases to 23,796.
Source: Winnebago County Health Department
Source: Winnebago County Health Department (WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 23,796. The total deaths stand at 357 stemming from COVID-19 as of Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 11.8 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 102 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a increase from Monday’s report of 108.

