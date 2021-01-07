Winnebago County State’s Attorney reviews first month in office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been challenging, and I’m up for the challenge,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney. “I knew what I was getting into.”

As Marilyn Hite Ross passed the torch to Winnebago County State’s Attorney, J. Hanley, he said he knew he had his work cut out for him.

“The challenge is really kind of unprecedented, in terms of the crime, particularly the violent crime issue in Winnebago County and particularly Rockford,” said Hanley.

2020 was the deadliest year in Rockford’s recorded history, according to the police department. Shots fired incidents jumped by 49%, aggravated assaults rose 33% and overall violent crime was up by 21% since 2019. The violent crime only continued to build over the last month.

“There’s been a... well we had a triple homicide, obviously, sadly, on December 26, we had a murder I think the following day, and then we had a murder on January 1,” said Hanley.

While Hanley acknowledged the work ahead of him, he never expected it to be so gruesome.

“I say that, but I also could not... until you have the job, you don’t really understand what that means,” Hanley said. “So when I got the call, and I got in my car and drove to Don Carter Lanes, I was numb.”

Hanley said he hopes to make his presence known in the community by building relationships and pouring his efforts into mental health services. domestic violence help and building accountability for violent crime.

“We will get through it,” Hanley said. “Like all of Rockford and Winnebago County we’ll ultimately, hopefully be better for it.”

