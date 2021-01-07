Advertisement

There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two new variants of the coronavirus seem to make the virus more easily spread.

One, first identified in Britain, has already been discovered in the United States.

While doctors worried it might have mutated enough to evade vaccine protection, initial evidence suggests it has not.

However, the jury’s still out on the second new variant that was first seen in South Africa.

“We don’t want that strain running around the world and causing more damage,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University.

Over the next few weeks, virologists will be studying to see how much of a match there is between the South African variant and the available vaccines.

All current vaccines target what is known as the spike protein. It’s the structure the virus uses to get into the cells it attacks.

But mutations that change the way that spike protein looks can also help hide it from the immune system, making antibodies less effective.

“If there’s not a match or there’s sufficient deviation, then the manufacturers will have to go back to work and create yet another vaccine, hopefully, one that will cover both strains,” said Schaffner.

All viruses mutate, which is why vaccines like the one for the flu are changed each year.

But some scientists say encouraging coronavirus vaccination is a clear solution to defeating any potential mutations in the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Rockford Police investigate shots fired call on city’s east side Wednesday night
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a media briefing Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois regions can possibly move out of Tier 3 mitigations next week
Kevin Greeson
Family releases information about Alabama man who died at U.S. Capitol
Around 4 a.m. multiple fire departments were called to 709 E. Webster Street for reports of a...
3 people hospitalized after Polo apartment fire
Around 5 a.m. Rockford Police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident near...
Man shot in car on Rockford’s west side

Latest News

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say...
Titans to honor officers who responded to Christmas bombing
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the...
FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.
At a press conference, President-elect Biden denounced the deadly violence at the Capitol.
Biden denounces DC attack, announces Garland as AG