SwedishAmerican begins second rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s super exciting,” said Hannah Miller-Hosseini. “I feel we’re approaching more of a positive direction.”

After fighting on the front lines for months, Hannah Miller-Hosseini breathes a sigh of relief after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at SwedishAmerican Hospital Thursday morning in Rockford.

“It’s definitely a feeling of relief, knowing that there’s just one more line of protection,” said Miller-Hosseini.

More than 350 shots were administered to healthcare workers and staff plans to continue vaccinations through January 9. The second rollout of vaccinations comes just 21 days after the first round, and in that time, Surgeon-in-Chief, Dr. James Cole, said staff who were vaccinated experienced virtually no symptoms.

“We’ve had no problems since the first shot,” said Cole. “We’ve had zero, actual reactions to the point that it needed to be treated in the emergency room.”

Cole said initial feelings of anxiety about receiving the vaccine have faded into feelings of excitement, as healthcare workers finally feel safe working on the front lines.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen. You really do fear that you’re going to die,” Cole said. “Now with the confidence in knowing that after the second vaccine, after a certain period of time has passed, that we should be immune to this, it gives everyone an amazing sigh of relief.”

When it comes time to rollout the vaccine to the community, Pharmacy Services Director, Thomas Carey, said he hopes healthcare workers can lead by example.

“We’ve vaccinated a couple thousand people at SwedishAmerican,” Carey said. “That should give people some confidence in this vaccine.”

Health experts estimate the community can expect to get vaccinated as early as spring, and as late as summer.

