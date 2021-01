ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the area of the 5600 block of Elaine Drive on Rockford’s east side Wednesday night after responding to a call for a reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say the scene is being processed and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

