Rockford Peaches special edition bobbleheads unveiled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This morning, on National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled six officially licensed, limited-edition Rockford Peaches AAGPBL Bobbleheads.

The first four bobbleheads feature Dorothy Doyle , Dorothy Kamenshek , Rose Gacioch and Ruth Richard , who were four of the top players for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. In addition, the Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a vintage Rockford Peaches Bobblehead similar to the 1960s classic bobblehead style as well as a Wall Catch bobblehead replicating the iconic Peaches’ logo.

These mark the first bobblehead for all four players and they are four of 13 available in the new series featuring the league’s top players. Bobbleheads of former players from the Grand Rapids Chicks, Kenosha Comets, Muskegon Lassies, Racine Belles, Fort Wayne Daisies, and South Bend Blue Sox are also available. The vintage bobblehead is part of a series featuring all 15 AAGPBL teams and are the first bobbleheads in the vintage style to celebrate the league. The wall catch bobblehead is a special edition bobblehead for the Peaches. The bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are officially licensed by the AAGPBL.

Wearing Rockford’s Peach-colored uniforms with Red caps and socks on a baseball field base, the Harrell Doyle bobblehead, with ball in glove, is making a play from her shortstop position, the Kamenshek bobblehead is down on one knee fielding a ground ball from her first base position, the Gacioch bobblehead is ready to unleash a throw, while the Richard bobblehead, donning her catcher’s gear, is making a play behind the plate. Each bobblehead base has the player’s name, nickname, and AAGPBL logo.

The All-Star and Vintage bobbleheads are each individually numbered to 500 while the Wall Catch bobblehead is numbered to 1,943 to coincide with the debut year of the Peaches. The bobbleheads are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $30 each for the All-Star and Wall Catch bobbleheads and $25 for the Vintage bobbleheads plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. A complete set of all 13 All-Stars is $375 while the set of 15 vintage bobbleheads is $300.

The 1992 fictional movie, “A League of Their Own,” told the story of the AAGPBL’s founding and play and brought renewed interest in the AAGPBL and the women who played professional baseball. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, has a section dedicated to the AAGPBL and women in baseball. In the film, Geena Davis played Dottie Hinson, the best player in the league, a character loosely based on Kamenshek. In 2018, the Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead series featuring all 15 AAPBL teams.

“We are thrilled to add to our growing AAGPBL bobblehead collection by honoring 13 of the league’s star players,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Dorothy Doyle, Dorothy Kamenshek, Rose Gacioch and Ruth Richard were four of the best players to wear the Rockford Peaches’ uniform and they, along with all of the other women of the AAGPBL, paved the way for women in professional sports and beyond.”

