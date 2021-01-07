Advertisement

Rockford PD: No DUI’s from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4

No DUI citations were given during the timeframe.
Police lights and road
(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department announced it issued 152 citations for various offenses during the winter holiday enforcement campaign.

The Rockford Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout the state for the enforcement campaign. From Dec. 18 to Jan. 4, the Rockford Police Department ramped up its usual enforcement efforts.

Citations included:

Seat belt: 4

Car seat: 2

Speeding: 67

Distracted Driving: 2

Suspended/Revoked/No DL: 7

DUI: 0

Criminal Arrests: 4

Various other citations: 66

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds.

