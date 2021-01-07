Rockford juveniles charged with robbery, battery, mob action

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five juveniles were charged with several crimes on Wednesday morning in Rockford.

Officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of a walk-in battery victim at 9:50 a.m. Rockford police spoke with the 43-year-old man about the incident. The victim stated he was walking in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue when a gold, four-door vehicle, occupied by five people, stopped in the roadway.

The victim said that all five suspects exited the vehicle, threatened to shoot him, and then proceeded to batter him. The victim fell to the ground, at which point the suspects took his wallet and keys, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford police officers later found the vehicle on the west side of Rockford. The suspects had fled from the vehicle on foot, but were found a short time later in the 500 block of Montague Street. They were taken into custody.

Two 12-year-olds, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were all charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and mob action.

They were all put in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Also, there were several similar incidents involving the same suspects throughout the morning. These cases are currently being reviewed with the Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office.

The names and photo of the suspects cannot be released due to their ages, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

