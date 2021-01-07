Advertisement

Marlins set foundation in Beloit with Snappers

Miami reps make first visit to stateline after affiliation agreement
By Mike Buda
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - There is a lot of excitement building around the Rock River in Beloit as we approach the final days of the Snappers and a rebirth of minor league baseball is on the horizon.

Wednesday morning, the Marlins paid their first visit to their new affiliate and showed us what the future holds.

“It starts here,” said Marlins Director of Minor League Operations Geoff DeGroot. “This is the foundation.”

If you want to be a major leaguer in the Marlins organization, you’re going to have to go through Beloit.

DeGroot visited the future home of the Snappers and said 2021 is only the beginning.

“I think the future looks bright with this stadium,” DeGroot said. “We’re all about having a first class organization and we want players to interact with the community and feel comfortable and feel at home here before they move on to Pensacola.”

Being a baseball fan in Beloit means you will get the chance to see some of these guys before they make it to the big leagues.

“Right now we have some of the best players in all of minor league baseball and a lot of them will be coming through here in Beloit in the coming years because a lot of our talent and highly ranked prospects are at the lower levels,” said DeGroot.

The Marlins currently own the fifth best farm system according to MLB Pipeline and a pair of players, who are among the league’s top 40 prospects, could be headed for Beloit this year.

DeGroot said they are not sure where they will end up, but they have plenty of talent to go around.

“You’ll be able to see some high quality baseball and the guys will play hard, but I think it’s the start of a great partnership,” said DeGroot. “If they don’t start here, they may be coming here in the next couple years so you guys are going to be seeing some high caliber players at the High-A level here.”

With the season possibly getting delayed, nobody knows when there will be baseball in Beloit or who will be in uniform at ABC Supply Stadium, but we do know there is a new standard being ushered in by the Marlins.

“We’re building our organization from the ground up and Beloit is now a huge part of that.”

