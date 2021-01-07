Advertisement

Man shot in car on Rockford’s west side

Around 5 a.m. Rockford Police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident near...
Around 5 a.m. Rockford Police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident near Maple and Lee streets(WCAX)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is recovering after he was shot while in his car early Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Rockford Police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident near Maple and Lee streets on Rockford’s west side. Police say one man suffered a single gunshot wound while in his car. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Rockford Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Rockford Police investigate shots fired call on city’s east side Wednesday night
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a media briefing Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois regions can possibly move out of Tier 3 mitigations next week
Kevin Greeson
Family releases information about Alabama man who died at U.S. Capitol
Around 4 a.m. multiple fire departments were called to 709 E. Webster Street for reports of a...
3 people hospitalized after Polo apartment fire

Latest News

Former Lena resident Angie Bauer attended Wednesdays rally at the U.S. Capitol with her three...
Former Lena resident shares her experience at the U.S. Capitol
The family of a missing Byron man is asking the Stateline for help in locating Brandon Cuddy.
Search for missing Bryon man continues after police investigation halts
Source: Winnebago County Health Department
159 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co., health department says
Why so Cloudy Lately?
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 1/7/2021
All IHSA sports remain paused