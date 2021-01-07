Man shot in car on Rockford’s west side
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is recovering after he was shot while in his car early Thursday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Rockford Police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident near Maple and Lee streets on Rockford’s west side. Police say one man suffered a single gunshot wound while in his car. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Rockford Police say the investigation is ongoing.
