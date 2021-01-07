Advertisement

Man facing federal charges in thrown explosive device in Pittsburgh

An explosion in Pittsburgh on Sunday night damaged the back of a parked car.
An explosion in Pittsburgh on Sunday night damaged the back of a parked car.(Source: Pittsburgh PD/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Federal prosecutors in western Pennsylvania say a man is facing federal charges in connection with an incendiary device thrown from a moving vehicle into a parked sport utility vehicle over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

The U.S. attorney’s office said 33-year-old Charles Baker is charged with illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of a destructive device. Prosecutors said he was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, the device, stemming from previous burglary, trespass and drug convictions.

Police said the device was thrown from a moving pickup truck into the rear passenger area of the parked SUV in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. Police initially investigated a later blast in the Hill District but said they believed that was unrelated and possibly from an aerial firework.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the truck was located and another man who wasn’t named told them that Baker had asked him for a ride Sunday, but as they were driving he pulled out some kind of device, lit it with a lighter and threw it out the window.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Baker and a listed phone number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Rockford Police investigate shots fired call on city’s east side Wednesday night
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a media briefing Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois regions can possibly move out of Tier 3 mitigations next week
Kevin Greeson
Family releases information about Alabama man who died at U.S. Capitol
Around 4 a.m. multiple fire departments were called to 709 E. Webster Street for reports of a...
3 people hospitalized after Polo apartment fire
Around 5 a.m. Rockford Police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident near...
Man shot in car on Rockford’s west side

Latest News

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say...
Titans to honor officers who responded to Christmas bombing
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the...
FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.
At a press conference, President-elect Biden denounced the deadly violence at the Capitol.
Biden denounces DC attack, announces Garland as AG