Lawmakers, residents react to chaos at the U.S. Capitol
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers are left shocked and saddened after a group of Pro-Trump protestors stormed the nation’s capitol, bringing the election certification process to a hault.
“It was incredibly troubling and distressing to see this violent mob storm the US Capitol which for centuries has been a beacon for American democracy not just around the country but around the world,” Rep. Tom Demmer (R-IL 90) says.
Winnebago County Republican leaders say the actions of these protestors should not be tolerated. John Guevara, Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairperson says, “Violence is not okay. And that those folks every single one of them need to be brought to justice if there was a conspiracy that it needs to be rooted out and taken care of.”
Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman says, “This was a shameful attack on our democracy. Elected officials at all levels of government need to focus on lowering the temperature of our politics and work to restore a common purpose.
“It’s disgusting what was occurring in the US capitol mortifying for all Americans. It doesn’t reflect the courage and determination of the United States to protect the democracy Americans have fought and sacrificed for,” Illinois Rep. John Cabello says.
Some Rockford residents say they weren’t shocked to hear about the chaos at the capitol. “I’m not surprised. I feel like this has been coming for a long time. I’m sad. I guess I’m not too scared yet. I don’t know what they expect to happen,” Rockford resident Kevin Lundgren says.
Others believe the results of the election should be accepted. “The people voted and more people voted for Biden than Trump. We had an election and Trump lost. Those people need to get over it and go home,” Rockford resident Fred Wallin says.
Many lawmakers also took to Twitter today expressing their thoughts and reactions to todays storming of the U.S. Capitol. See a few below.
Twitter has put President Trump on notice today, by removing three of his tweets due to what the platform calls ‘severe violations’ of their Civic Integrity Policy. The site also blocked Trumps account for 12 hours and warned him that if he didn’t stop breaking Twitter rules, he will be permanently banned.
