Lawmakers, residents react to chaos at the U.S. Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers are left shocked and saddened after a group of Pro-Trump protestors stormed the nation’s capitol, bringing the election certification process to a hault.

“It was incredibly troubling and distressing to see this violent mob storm the US Capitol which for centuries has been a beacon for American democracy not just around the country but around the world,” Rep. Tom Demmer (R-IL 90) says.

Winnebago County Republican leaders say the actions of these protestors should not be tolerated. John Guevara, Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairperson says, “Violence is not okay. And that those folks every single one of them need to be brought to justice if there was a conspiracy that it needs to be rooted out and taken care of.”

Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman says, “This was a shameful attack on our democracy. Elected officials at all levels of government need to focus on lowering the temperature of our politics and work to restore a common purpose.

“It’s disgusting what was occurring in the US capitol mortifying for all Americans. It doesn’t reflect the courage and determination of the United States to protect the democracy Americans have fought and sacrificed for,” Illinois Rep. John Cabello says.

Some Rockford residents say they weren’t shocked to hear about the chaos at the capitol. “I’m not surprised. I feel like this has been coming for a long time. I’m sad. I guess I’m not too scared yet. I don’t know what they expect to happen,” Rockford resident Kevin Lundgren says.

Others believe the results of the election should be accepted. “The people voted and more people voted for Biden than Trump. We had an election and Trump lost. Those people need to get over it and go home,” Rockford resident Fred Wallin says.

Many lawmakers also took to Twitter today expressing their thoughts and reactions to todays storming of the U.S. Capitol. See a few below.

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

Today, the U.S. Capitol was breached and our nation faced violence as we tried to fulfill the will of the American People.



But no angry mob can stop us from doing our Constitutional duty.



Democracy will prevail and we WILL complete the count. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 6, 2021

I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol.



I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021

Twitter has put President Trump on notice today, by removing three of his tweets due to what the platform calls ‘severe violations’ of their Civic Integrity Policy. The site also blocked Trumps account for 12 hours and warned him that if he didn’t stop breaking Twitter rules, he will be permanently banned.

