Lawmakers back to work after rioters breached Congress

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are back to work hours after rioters breached the halls of Congress. Washington, D.C. remains under curfew Wednesday night, but the Capitol building is secure.

“We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

On Wednesday afternoon, a mob breached the hallowed halls during a floor debate, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. It sparked House and Senate evacuations. Lawmakers, staff and media sheltered in secure areas.

Lawmakers are condemning the violence.

“It’s sad. It’s a very sad day for our country to see anarchy occur and tearing down and breaking our Capitol,” freshman Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

“There are so many ways in America to protest peacefully, to file grievances, and to air our grievances without resulting to violence and breaking the law,” said Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.).

It was a culmination of two days of demonstrations. President Trump initially encouraged the protestors. He later responded to the breach on Twitter, calling for peace and asking those involved to go home. Twitter then locked his account Wednesday night. It will be locked for 12 hours.

Washington, D.C. police confirm one person has died in connection to the evening’s events.

The city-wide curfew is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

