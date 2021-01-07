IDPH: 8,757 new COVID-19 cases, 177 more dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 177 additional deaths.

Illinois has now reported more than one million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” Gov. Pritzker said. “As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation – with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday – it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”

The previous mask mandate established through an emergency rule to the Control of Communicable Disease Code expired on Jan. 3. However, a subsequent emergency rule was filed Jan. 4, and is in effect for 150 days.

“As the vaccine rolls out, our hope, and goal, is that the number of new cases we see each day will decrease,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “Reporting more than one million COVID-19 cases in Illinois seemed like an unlikely number at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ve now all seen how devastating this disease can be. I urge everyone to continue to wear their mask, avoid social gatherings, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

- Adams County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Bureau County: 1 male 60′s

- Christian County: 2 males 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Clay County: 1 female 60′s

- Coles County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 2 males 40′s, 3 males 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 6 males 60′s, 8 females 70′s, 8 males 70′s, 7 females 80′s, 9 males 80′s, 4 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s, 1 female 100+

- Douglas County: 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s, 1 male 100+

- Edgar County: 1 female 80′s

- Fayette County: 1 male 80′s

- Fulton County: 1 male 30′s

- Grundy County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Hancock County: 1 male 50′s

- Hardin County: 1 male 60′s

- Henry County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80′s

- Jackson County: 1 female 70′s, 2 females 90′s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Jersey County: 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 1 male 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90′s

- Knox County: 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 40′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Lee County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 70′s

- Macon County: 1 male 90′s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Marion County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Marshall County: 1 male 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 female 100+

- McLean County: 1 female 80′s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Piatt County: 1 female 60′s

- Randolph County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s, 2 males 90′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 80′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 1 male 40′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80′s

- Winnebago County: 2 female 70′s 1 male 70′s

- Woodford County :1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,008,045 cases, including 17,272 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 specimens for a total 13,803,946. As of last night, 3,921 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 450 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 6, 2021 is 8.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021 is 9.8 percent.

