Fog to remain a factor in spots overnight, though modest improvements may follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds remain locked in place over the Stateline yet again, continuing a trend that’s become extremely prevalent over the past two weeks. A full overcast in place over the region makes Wednesday the eleventh day out of the past two weeks to feature a cloudy or mostly cloudy sky.

While it’s not reasonable to expect wholesale changes in the coming days, there are at least a few morsels of optimism entering the picture. First and foremost, fog hasn’t been nearly the player Wednesday as it had in days prior. As of early Wednesday evening, visibility across the region was much improved compared to earlier evenings.

That, however, might not remain the case overnight, as fog is expected to redevelop and thicken over at least a section of the area. Areas west and north of Rockford have again been placed under a Dense Fog Advisory through mid to late morning Thursday.

For the time being, those advisories do not cover Winnebago County nor the Rockford Metro, but that’s not to say one won’t be hoisted later on. That said, working in our favor has been the development of an easterly wind, set to shift northeasterly overnight. While not a major force, it may funnel in just enough dry air to keep fog from being a widespread force along and east of Interstate 39. Farther west, though, the drier air may have a harder time penetrating inland, making fog a bit more plausible.

Visibility is expected to drop areawide this evening, likely falling below one mile in the hours ahead.

It’s clear that the worst visibility is expected to be found to our west, as captured nicely by our Timecast model through early Thursday morning.

The picture muddies a bit toward the morning commute, with our Timecast model suggesting a significant drop in visibility areawide. While not set in stone, it’s certainly a projection worth monitoring. On the positive side of things, though, temperatures should remain around the freezing mark, meaning slick roads may not be as much of a concern.

Clouds are to stubbornly hold for most of the day Thursday, though enough of a northeasterly wind MAY be enough to poke a few holes in the cloud cover during the afternoon. As cooler, even drier air moves in toward Friday, we may be a bit more likely to see some mixed sun later in the day.

