Cloud Cover to end the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Morning fog this Thursday with rather cloudy skies the rest of the day. We expect a northeast breeze from time to time as temperatures reach the mid 30′s. Cloudy tonight as we drop to the mid 20′s. More cloud cover tomorrow with highs in the low 30′s. FINNALY some sunshine on Saturday with highs right at 30 then limited sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 20′s. Still projecting a rather calm forecast for the foreseeable future.

