City of South Beloit issues statement on Aug. 23 fatal incident involving squad car

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of South Beloit released a statement after the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to pursue any criminal charges related to the incident where a South Beloit police officer fatally struck a man.

Michael Guzman was fatally struck while walking in the road in the area of Blackhawk Boulevard and Whittemore Street on Aug. 23, 2020.

“The city states as they proceed on these matters, it is the commitment of both the city and the police department to assist investigators and share what information we have with the public in the most transparent way possible. We offer our ongoing support and sympathy to the Guzman family,” according to the city of South Beloit.

The city of South Beloit and the South Beloit Police Department are proceeding on several fronts:

“• The Police Department has returned the officer involved in the accident to full duty status after having placed him on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the County’s investigation. The Department is offering support to the officer who remains very distraught over the incident.

• With the criminal investigation complete, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, at the request of the City, is now conducting an internal investigation that will seek to determine whether the officer involved in the accident was in violation of any South Beloit Police Department policies. The City is assisting and supporting this investigation in every way it can.

• With respect to the civil suit that was recently filed by members of Mr. Guzman’s family, attorneys representing the City of South Beloit are reviewing that complaint and determining an appropriate response and course of action.

• In order to be as transparent about this matter as possible, the Police Department is gathering documents and dashcam video footage related to the event for public release. This information will be shared with Mr. Guzman’s family and the public as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.