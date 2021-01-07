Advertisement

Airline passenger throws punches at mom after kids kick seat

A woman is facing charges after punching another women several times, leaving her with a...
A woman is facing charges after punching another women several times, leaving her with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, on a Spirit Airlines flight because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A woman is facing charges after attacking another woman on a Spirit Airlines flight at Portland International Airport on Sunday because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat.

Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage from an overhead bin and then punched passenger Nataly Hernandez several times, leaving Hernandez with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, a probable-cause affidavit states.

Walker-Williams said she hit Hernandez “2 to 3 times in the face with her fist,” according to the complaint. She told police she was upset Hernandez’s children kicked the back of her seat, and said she told Hernandez ‘to tell her kids to stop it,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She said Hernandez ignored her and later “hit her on the shoulder.”

Walker-Williams said she didn’t tell a flight attendant about the shoulder hit because her “first reaction was to fight,” according to the affidavit. Officers told Walker-Williams that other people on the plane saw her pummel Hernandez, but did not see Hernandez hit her on the shoulder. Walker-Williams’ reply according to the affidavit was, “You do what you got to do.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Walker-Williams with felony assault and harassment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Rockford Police investigate shots fired call on city’s east side Wednesday night
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a media briefing Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Pritzker: Illinois regions can possibly move out of Tier 3 mitigations next week
Kevin Greeson
Family releases information about Alabama man who died at U.S. Capitol
Around 4 a.m. multiple fire departments were called to 709 E. Webster Street for reports of a...
3 people hospitalized after Polo apartment fire
Around 5 a.m. Rockford Police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident near...
Man shot in car on Rockford’s west side

Latest News

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say...
Titans to honor officers who responded to Christmas bombing
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the...
FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.
At a press conference, President-elect Biden denounced the deadly violence at the Capitol.
Biden denounces DC attack, announces Garland as AG