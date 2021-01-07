Advertisement

76-year-old grandmother crawls into burning home to save neighbor

By KGTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman in California is being hailed as a hero after saving her neighbors from a burning home Monday.

The 76-year-old grandmother was driving to her own home when she saw the flames coming from her neighbor’s place.

When she pulled up, she immediately sprang into action to help.

“You just see a flame, you didn’t see smoke, and then you realize, ‘Oh my God, it’s fire,’” said Marty, whose last name was not provided.

“I went running over and I started pounding on the side, getting their attention, because the doors were closed and they were in there.”

Eventually a man made it out of the home, but said a woman was still inside.

Without thinking twice, Marty crawled inside the burning home.

“I was able to crawl in a little, and I’m saying maybe 3 feet, you don’t do very much at my age,” she said.

Marty could hear the woman inside coughing and gasping for air.

“I managed to touch her ankle, so I was able to stand up and grab her clothes, because you just grab into thin air,” She said. “And then when you’ve got something, you pulled it, and so both of us fell back outside and then down the stairs.”

Marty and the two neighbors she had just saved were rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The grandmother of three thinks she did nothing special.

“I did anything anybody else would have done,” she said. “If you have a conscience or you’re a human being, you do it.”

Marty’s daughter Gina Alfaro, who rushed to the scene, took a picture of her mom with a firefighter, proving that heroes do come in all sizes.

“She saved [her neighbor’s] life for sure,” Alfaro said. “She can say no, it’s OK. She’s humble.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could spread to other properties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

