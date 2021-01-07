Advertisement

4 died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol

At the Florida State Capitol, dozens of Trump supporters gathered for a protest in lieu of the...
At the Florida State Capitol, dozens of Trump supporters gathered for a protest in lieu of the D.C. rally.(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST
(AP) - Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol.

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

