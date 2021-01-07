3 people hospitalized after Polo apartment fire

POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - Several residents are without a home after an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m. multiple fire departments were called to 709 E. Webster Street for reports of a structure fire.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Initial reports indicate that one resident’s oxygen tanks exploded, resulting in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Officials said the building is uninhabitable.

