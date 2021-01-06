Advertisement

Rockford man arrested on drug charges after pursuit on foot with police

Dunivant has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest,...
Dunivant has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Battery to Police, and Traffic Offenses.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 27-year-old Denzel Dunivant was arrested Tuesday after police say he fought with officers after leading them on a foot chase.

Rockford Police say officers approached a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in the area if Underwood and School Streets around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday night. When officers approached the vehicle, Dunivant got out of the car and ran.

After a foot chase ended in the 800 block of Tanner Court, Dunivant was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said, adding that during the fight Dunivant bit an officer. Authorities say Dunivant sustained minor injuries during the arrest. He was treated at a local hospital and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Dunivant has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Battery to Police, and Traffic Offenses.

