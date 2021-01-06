Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Foggy times continue, reduced visibilities through Wednesday

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dense fog and dense freezing fog to get this Wednesday morning started. Cloudy skies to rule the day with a light south east breeze from time to time and highs right around 30. Temperatures will remain steady tonight as fog moves back in for tomorrow morning. Cloudy again tomorrow with highs in the mid 30′s. Hoping for some sunshine by Friday as it becomes somewhat cooler for the weekend.

