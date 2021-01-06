How does the Electoral College certification process work?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Confusion over the rules surrounding the electoral college count and the process that started on Capitol Hill Wednesday is widespread. But political experts break down what Americans need to know what experts believe the outcome will be.

“Usually this is a ceremonial event because the outcome has already been decided but there is a lot of high drama today,” said Ron Lee, Rockford University Political Science associate professor.

President Trump’s 4-year term will end much like it started, with controversy. An electoral count that usually lasts about 30-minutes is expected to go on for some time.

“Members of the House, over a 100 and I think maybe a dozen Senators that will challenge the validity of the electoral college votes,” Lee said.

To force votes, one Senate and one House member must challenge a state’s electoral vote, then the two branches of government move to their respective chambers for debate. For a challenge to be successful and remove electoral votes from President-Elect Biden, the Senate and House would both need a majority vote.

“It’s very unlikely to happen given the House of Representatives is controlled by the democratic party,” Lee said.

“The facts are the facts and the Trump side has lost,” said Mitch Pickerill, Northern Illinois University professor and political science department chairperson.

Political experts say a majority of the objections will fall in line with Trump’s election fraud allegations.

“The basis for those objects is Fraud for the most part it appears,

But others believe the main reason behind the objections is a lawmaker’s personal agendas.

“In some cases it’s no secret that people like Ted Cruz want to run for president in 2024, and there’s a calculation there that keeping Trump supporters loyal will help,” Pickerill said.

This is the final ceremonial step to confirm the new president before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

