FIRST ALERT: Another night of dense fog ahead, icy roadways again possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a period of several hours Tuesday, we got our first glimpses of the sun in 2021, which was unquestionably a sight for sore eyes. Unfortunately, it was only temporary, as low clouds and fog have once again filled in, and have thickened considerably, so much so that the National Weather Service has again hoisted a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire region through late Wednesday morning.

For the fourth consecutive night, Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for our entire region.

Already, visibility had dropped to well under a mile over the majority of the area as early as the 6:00 hour Tuesday evening, and all signs point to conditions becoming worse before they get better.

Visibility has already fallen well below a mile in most spots as of early Tuesday evening.

The absence of wind in and around the Stateline Tuesday night should allow visibility to drop even more quickly this evening, especially considering the fact that Tuesday’s sunshine helped melt a little bit of snow, thus bolstering the amount of low-level moisture present in the atmosphere. It’s possible visibility may drop to near nothing by late Tuesday evening.

Visibility is likely to fall to near zero by Midnight, if not earlier than then.

During the overnight hours, it appears quite likely that visibility will remain extremely low. Compounding matters will be the fact that any moisture from earlier snowmelt that may have made it onto our roadways may well freeze with temperatures well below freezing. And, while visibility may very well improve in time for Wednesday morning’s commute, it’s still possible that untreated roadways may be a bit on the icy side. Regardless, caution and extra time are urged for commuters Wednesday.

Visibility may improve ever so slightly for the morning commute Wednesday.

Though fog is to burn off by mid to late morning, clouds are to go nowhere Wednesday, continuing a lengthy stretch in which cloudiness has been dominant. Over the course of the past two weeks, cloudy or mostly cloudy skies have occurred on all but three days. It’s likely our next sunshine of any significance isn’t likely to occur until early next week.

Clouds have been dominant for quite some time. Cloudy or mostly cloudy skies have been seen here for a week, and we'll remain cloudy for some time to come.

