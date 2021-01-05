Advertisement

Family Video stores nationwide closing

The store will officially close when inventory is sold out.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Family Video is closing its 6108 N. Second St. location in Loves Park on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Family Video announced the closing of their remaining locations on Jan. 6. All stores have begun their liquidation sales — selling movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures and more at closeout prices. Each location will officially close once all of their inventory is sold.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Loves Park and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.” Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD said.

You can still visit the store website to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise. The store will officially close when inventory is sold out.

The 6108 N. Second St. location is available for lease or purchase, please contact Brianna Carlson, brianna.carlson@legacypro.com for more information. If you have any questions, please contact Family Video by phone 847-904-9028 or email derek.dye@highlandventuresltd.com.

Among the 30 Illinois stores closing, the shops in Dixon, Belvidere in addition to Loves Park will close.

