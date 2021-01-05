FIRST ALERT: Third consecutive night of dense freezing fog on tap along with brief period of snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The remarkably dreary start to 2021 continues in the Stateline, with Monday again playing host to extensive cloudiness, widespread dense freezing fog, and now Monday evening, snow. A narrow band of light snow’s traversing the region, and may drop just enough snow to make things a bit slick on area roadways.

Snow is quickly moving through the Stateline Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This band of snow will be an extremely quick-hitting one, in and out of here within a matter of just a couple hours, but may still produce a dusting to a few tenths of an inch, perhaps just enough to make things slick out on the roadways.

Snow will be out of the region no later than 9:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention once again then turns to the likely formation of fog in the Stateline. Visibility had improved slightly early Monday evening, though the expectation is that it will likely deteriorate once again later on.

Visibility's about as good as it's been all day, but will go down once again overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For that reason, most of the region again finds itself under a Dense Fog Advisory through the early hours of Tuesday.

Dense Fog Advisories continue through early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility is expected to drop quickly once again Monday evening, and will likely be under a mile in just about the entire region before the midnight hour.

Visibility should again deteriorate by late Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s again appearing likely that there will be impacts on the morning commute Tuesday. Visibility is likely to be restricted, and slick spots on untreated roads are again a distinct possibility.

The morning commute Tuesday may again be affected by locally dense freezing fog. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those driving in the foggy conditions are strongly reminded to have your head lights on, day or night. Further more, I cannot stress enough how important it is to make sure you’re employing your LOW BEAM headlights, not your brights! The low beam headlights make it much easier to see the roadway ahead of you, as they reflect fewer water particles from the air toward you. By contrast, your high beam, or bright lights won’t shine through the fog. Rather, they reflect far more water particles back in your direction.

When fog's occurring, it's important to use your low beam headlights. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s a positive to the widespread, dense freezing fog, it’s that it made for some truly spectacular scenes throughout the region Monday, as the Stateline was transformed into a Winter Wonderland, all through a phenomenon called “hoar frost.”

The widespread, dense freezing fog allowed hoar frost to occur throughout the Stateline, resulting in stunning scenes like these. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The phenomenon, far more common in Arctic regions than here, is one very similar to dew in the warmer months. The main difference is that super-cooled water droplets are involved in a sub-freezing environment in this particular case. Once the super-cooled water droplets from the fog come in contact with cooler surfaces, such as trees, branches, power lines, and outdoor furniture, ice crystals rapidly form, creating images much like the one above, which came from Rockford’s Churchill’s Grove neighborhood.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, drier air looks to arrive on the heels of northwesterly winds, which should allow the fog to lift rather quickly. More importantly, it’s likely the drier flow will allow the first sunshine of 2021 to make an appearance in the Stateline for a time. Don’t get too used to it, though. Fog and clouds are to return Tuesday night, and clouds are to dominate the remainder of the workweek, and quite likely beyond.

The first appearance of the sun in 2021 is quite likely to occur at some point Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

