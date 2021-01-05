138 new cases, 5 deaths from COVID-19 in Winnebago Co., health department says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with five more deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 23,447 from 23,309 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 352 stemming from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 347 on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 11.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 108 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a increase from Thursday’s report of 104.

